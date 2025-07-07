Brand Campaigns Celebrating the UEFA Women's Euro Championship

Repping France, Switzerland and the U.K.

by Ads of the World July 7, 2025 1:47 pm 2 min read Share:

Here are some great campaigns that broke across Europe in recent weeks, all with tie0ins to the UEFA Women’s Euro soccer championships. Muse sibling Ads of the World curated the selection.

AXA, ‘Keep on Kicking’

Agency: Publicis

AXA addresses the alarming drop-off in women’s sports participation during key life stages like puberty, motherhood and menopause. Building on its platform “Being a Woman Should Not Be a Risk,” AXA champions women’s health by encouraging continued physical activity. As an official partner of Euro 2025, AXA’s hero film honors everyday women who “keep on kicking” despite life’s challenges.

Play

Orange, ‘Celebrating Over a Century of Fighting for Women’s Football’

Agency: Publicis Conseil

Orange—a partner of the French women’s team—launches a powerful push with Publicis Conseil, reminding us that Les Bleues shine today thanks to generations of women who fought for the right to play. A striking film retraces key milestones in French women’s football, from early bans to ultimate recognition. Archival footage and contemporary scenes honor the passion, struggle and enduring spirit of the game.

Play

Switzerland Tourism, ‘Discover Switzerland’

Media Agency Group

UEFA Euro stars take you on a journey through Switzerland’s stunning host cities and landmarks. Join Alayah Pilgrim in Zurich, Iman Beney in Sion and Ramona Bachmann in Lucerne as they reflect on their personal paths to the top of the game. It’s a celebration of football, heritage and the moments that shape champions.