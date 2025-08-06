Nike's 'Scary Good' Ads Weave a Fear-y Tale About Women's Soccer in Brazil

The national squad recently won South America's Cup for the 9th time

by Amy Corr August 6, 2025

Nike Football has launched a two-part campaign for Brazil’s Women National Team. the first ad dropped before the squad won South America’s Cup for the fifth consecutive time. The second broke after they sealed a win against Colombia.

Developed by Wieden+Kenendy São Paulo, and production house Dirty Work, the stop-motion ads expand the brand’s “Scary Good” campaign.

“The Legend of the Canarinha” showcases the talent of the Brazilian team, namely Kerolin, Angelina and Gio, along with the fear felt by their opponents. The tale describes their attempt at winning the Cup for the ninth time. Scary good indeed!

Post-win, the ad features both animated and in-game images of the players who won’t stop until they win it all. “Is this the end?” asks one girl. “The end? No, it’s just the beginning,” the storyteller responds.

“This film is an invitation for everyone to feel the power and legacy of our national team, recognizing the talent that inspires a new generation of girls who love football. We want to show that Brazilian athletes don’t just make history—they’re shaping the future of the sport with every dribble, goal, and victory,” says Gustavo Viana, marketing director at Fisia, Nike’s official distributor in Brazil.

