Nike Soccer's New Brand Identity Is 'Scary Good'

'Don't just beat them. Give them nightmares'

Wieden+Kennedy London’s revamped brand identity for Nike soccer is “Scary Good.” A :60 celebrates the fearless style of soccer using horror movie tropes and some late-night TV satire thrown in. It’s giving Celebrity Death Match, The Ring and Saw vibes.

“Welcome to the home of terrifying skill,” says a terrifying voice. Clips from eight individual athlete films unfold as the voice warns viewers of impending doom: “We’re here to reprogram your game. Bend legs, twist minds and skin them beyond repair. Don’t just beat them. Give them nightmares.”

Featured athletes include Alexia Putellas, Kylian Mbappé, Ronaldinho Gaúcho, Giulia Gwinn, Erling Haaland, Kerolin, Sam Kerr, Cole Palmer, Salma Paralluelo and Vini Jr.

Putellas plays a late-night hotline psychic in her video, “Free Psychic Readings with Alexia.” She uses her crystal ball to predict her opponent’s moves. Miss Cleo would be proud.

Mbappé’s “Kyller Instinct,” features a goalkeeper and a hospital full of defenders who recently played against him.

