NBA Launches Season-Opening Campaign, 'Start to Finish'

A doubleheader on Oct. 21 tips off the new season

by Amy Corr September 26, 2025 2:00 pm

NBA players work hard in their offseason to be in tip top condition for a new championship run each October. So, today the league launched “Start to Finish,” showcasing how practice and prep from late-June through mid-October can lead to greater things like lifting the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

The ad from Translation and director Stuart McIntyre stars Paolo Banchero, Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham, Cooper Flagg and Donovan Mitchell. Fans chant “Start To Finish” throughout, which serves as a rallying cry. The ad is running on all NBA social platforms and on the league’s app.

The season begins on Oct. 21 on NBC and Peacock with a doubleheader: Oklahoma City vs. Houston and Golden State vs. the L.A. Lakers. The day before, fans can participate in NBA Jersey Day by donning their fave jersey and posting it to social for a chance to be featured on league and team socials.