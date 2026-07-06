Jason Sudeikis Taps Into World Cup Fever for Visa

Plus L'OR gets sinful and Gosh! goes 'Mad About Veg'

by Ads of the World July 6, 2026 9:00 am 2 min read Share:

Here are some notable European campaigns that broke in recent weeks, selected by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Visa, ‘Tap In’

Agency: Anomaly

This initiative evokes the spirit of Ted Lasso, with Jason Sudeikis traveling from Europe to the U.S., Mexico and Canada, all the while transforming everyday objects into football-inspired experiences with a tap of his Visa card. Blending humor, pop culture and soccer, the campaign also features pitch stars Lamine Yamal, Erling Haaland, Christian Pulisic, Jorge Campos and commentator Andrés Cantor. Read More

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L’OR, ‘Coffee Sinners’

Agency: GUT Madrid

L’OR challenges java purists and the idea of making coffee the “right” way. Built around the insight that everyone has a habit someone else would call a coffee sin, the work celebrates those rituals as expressions of freedom while showcasing a product designed to unlock endless flavor combinations through playful religious references and a bold aesthetic. Read More

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Gosh!, ‘Mad About Veg’

Agency: Insiders Studio

Gosh!’s new brand platform is designed to celebrate vegetables and encourage more people to embrace healthy eating. By focusing on the versatility and appeal of veggies across the brand’s range of plant-based falafel, burgers and sausages, the campaign builds a creative world around the idea of obsessive enthusiasm. Its hero film introduces a fictional cast of Gosh! employees whose love of veg borders on the ridiculous. Read More