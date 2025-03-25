MLB Obstructed View Seats Could Score Fans Coors Light

AI plays umpire in opening day campaign

Thursday marks the beginning of this season’s MLB home openers. Sometimes, the only seats available offer obstructed views. Molson Coors and Droga5 see those fans stuck behind concrete pillars, foul poles and overhang decks. They want to reward them with fresh, cold beer.

So, “Obstructed Brews” will be available at Chase Field (home of the Arizona Diamondbacks) on March 27 and during the New York Mets’ opener at Citi Field on April 4. (If we can’t see Juan Soto, are we even at the game?)

Fans can visit ObstructedBrews.com and take a pic of whatever’s blocking your view of the field and upload it to the site. If AI deems your seat “less than chill,” fans will be hooked up with Vemno payments equivalent to the price of a couple beers IRL or one in stadium.

“Coors Light is all about helping fans stay chill, no matter what,” a Coors Light spokesperson says. “We know that not every stadium seat is ideal, and we saw an opportunity to turn this reality into an opportunity. By rewarding fans in these seats with Coors Light, we’re proving that even the most obstructed view can be the best seat in the house.”

“Our AI system analyzes each photo to determine how much of the view is blocked and assigns a corresponding beer reward.”