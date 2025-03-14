The Mets Launch a 2-Part Documentary About Signing Superstar Slugger Juan Soto

'The Pursuit' will live on the team's YouTube channel

by Amy Corr March 14, 2025 4:18 pm

What a time to be a Mets fan! Signing free agent Juan Soto to the biggest contract in North American sports history was a monumental move for the team. Now, “The Pursuit” chronicles the BTS machinations that made it happen.

Sponsored by tax firm CohnReznick, part one of the documentary, seen below, launched today on the Mets YouTube channel, with part two dropping on March 21. Each episode is 20 minutes long.

Play

“We’ve been looking at ways to delve into long-form content for a while now. As Mets fans ourselves, it’s important to us to give the public a peek behind the scenes when possible,” Bobby Clemens, VP of creative content and creative director for the Mets, tells Muse. “It’s not often that a generational player like Juan Soto hits free agency. So once we signed him, we knew this was going to be a perfect starting place to venture into long-form content, showcase our vision for the future and reflect on a truly amazing 2024 postseason run.”

The doc features interviews with franchise execs Steve and Alex Cohen, Carlos Mendoza and David Stearns, along with past and current Mets like Mike Piazza, David Wright, Keith Hernandez, Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo and Soto himself. Bonus content will be added throughout the month.

“The Pursuit” was made by the Mets creative team save for one interview from media2 productions. It will live solely online for now, with the organization exploring additional platforms before the season starts in a few weeks.

Along with following the team’s quest for Soto, the film offers an in-depth look at the 2024 campaign—which saw the Mets reach the National League Championship Series—while weaving the Soto saga throughout the entire piece.

“Part II will fully cover the story and negotiations in the pursuit of Juan, engaging our core fans, but also baseball fans as a whole, given how highly publicized his free agency was this past offseason,” Clemens says.