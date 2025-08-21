Mascot Alert: DoorDash Plays the College Game

Brutus Buckeye shapes up and Hairy Dawg gets hyped

by David Gianatasio August 21, 2025 9:00 am 1 min read Share:

Hook ‘Em, the Texas Longhorns mascot, is a dental hygienist now. In the DoorDash spot below, he hops around in scrubs while some dude gets a cleaning. Does insurance cover that?

Big Al, Brutus Buckeye and Hairy Dawg bust some moves, too, in this silly college football push from DD’s in-house team at Suprette.

Brutus x an exercise ball = something.

“College football is the next frontier to deepen our connections with fans on gameday whether they’re at a tailgate, at home or in a dorm,” says Gina Igwe, VP, Consumer marketing at DoorDash.

The push includes on-campus activations and in-app rewards.

“We’re creating meaningful touch-points to take the energy, community and tradition of college football to the next level,” Igwe says.

The 2025 Clio Sports Awards are open! Enter your most creative work HERE by Sept. 5.