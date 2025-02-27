Lionel Messi and Thierry Henry Return for More Hijinks With Lay's

Alexia Putellas and Luis Suárez suit up, too

by David Gianatasio February 27, 2025

Lionel Messi, Thierry Henry, Alexia Putellas and Luis Suárez walk into a bar…

But don’t expect them to stay and catch some soccer action on the big screen unless Lay’s chips are on hand.

In a UEFA Men’s and Women’s Champions League tie-in, “No Lay’s, No Game” returns today with the four superstars showing up unannounced at watering holes in Miami and Barcelona.

If they find Lay’s, they’ll stay. If not, buh-bye!

Maybe just call ahead and ask what snacks they have? Nah.

“I’ll never forget the fans’ reactions—it was incredible. As someone who grew up being a football fan watching all the players, I never imagined I would be living this experience from the other side,” says Putellas in press materials. (She makes her Lay’s debut in the spot.)

Adds Messi: “It’s not easy for us to watch a match in a bar like ‘normal fans.’ So it was a special day.”

The campaign’s caught on since its 2023 launch and last year’s stadium stunt.

As part of the push, the brand will install “Lay’s Lights” outside select pubs in Spain, Portugal, Germany, Ukraine and South Africa. Fans visiting these establishments during UCL games might get their tabs covered by Putellas or Henry. (Luckily, they’re both in the chips.)

Now, soccer’s already a game, obvi. But there’s further gamification, with an interactive contest called “Lay’s Dash” launching soon and offering prizes.