Let's Play Tennis With Endrick Inside a New Balance Shoebox
But please, Jack Harlow, try to keep the noise down
If you’re like me, you’ve often wondered who would win a tennis match between some anonymous player wielding a traditional racquet and soccer star Endrick using only his feet.
New Balance was pondering this question too, apparently, casting the Real Madrid phenom in just such a competition.
Oh, the action takes place in a branded shoebox atop a fancy restaurant table. Endrick and model Gabriely Miranda look on from above as Jack Harlow, seated nearby, rudely makes … a racket.
Tom Emmerson directed through his agency Red Buoy, delivering surreal grass-court groundstrokes just in time for Wimbledon.
“This project was a real mind melter,” he says. “VFX, miniatures and sports choreo are basically a nightmare mix, but it was a really fun challenge figuring out how to make it all work.”
The spot’s titled “Quiet Please.” That’s also ESPN’s commercial theme for its Big W coverage this year: