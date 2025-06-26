Let's Play Tennis With Endrick Inside a New Balance Shoebox

But please, Jack Harlow, try to keep the noise down

by David Gianatasio June 26, 2025

If you’re like me, you’ve often wondered who would win a tennis match between some anonymous player wielding a traditional racquet and soccer star Endrick using only his feet.

New Balance was pondering this question too, apparently, casting the Real Madrid phenom in just such a competition.

Oh, the action takes place in a branded shoebox atop a fancy restaurant table. Endrick and model Gabriely Miranda look on from above as Jack Harlow, seated nearby, rudely makes … a racket.

Tom Emmerson directed through his agency Red Buoy, delivering surreal grass-court groundstrokes just in time for Wimbledon.

“This project was a real mind melter,” he says. “VFX, miniatures and sports choreo are basically a nightmare mix, but it was a really fun challenge figuring out how to make it all work.”

The spot’s titled “Quiet Please.” That’s also ESPN’s commercial theme for its Big W coverage this year:

