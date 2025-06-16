Indie CD Samuel Akesson: Sports Provides the 'Here, Now and Real' Experience

by Shahnaz Mahmud June 16, 2025 11:10 am 2 min Read

Samuel Akesson | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

Samuel is a consulting creative director, running his own studio based in Stockholm. He began his career in London, spending seven years at various agencies, including Fallon, working on acclaimed campaigns for major brands. In 2009, he joined Forsman & Bodenfors, contributing for nine years to its global creative success. Since 2019, he has run his own consultancy, leading projects for brands like H&M, Polestar and Peak Performance.

We spent two minutes with Samuel to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Samuel, tell us …

Where did you grow up, and where do you live now?

I grew up in Uppsala, a town about an hour north of Stockholm, where I currently live.

What is your earliest sports memory?

Playing soccer with my friends every day after school when I was a kid—we all wanted to be Maradona.

Who are your favorite sports team(s)?

Arsenal FC

Favorite athlete(s).

Thierry Henry and Stefan Schwarz

What is your favorite sports movie and/or show?

I love the first Karate Kid movie.

What is a recent project you’re proud of?

With the team at Peak Performance, we defined a new brand and creative direction that is now starting to come alive, and it’s really nice to see it from the outside.

Someone else’s work that you admired recently.

The “Gray Days” campaign for New Balance by American Haiku is really lovely. It’s such a subversive and unique tonality in a category where everything otherwise tends to blend together.

Play

What sports can do that nothing else can.

The “Here, Now and Real” aspect of sports. It’s a physical and visceral experience that is an important counterpoint to the digital and insular life we are all living to a large degree. For many, sports is a creative and cultural expression. My goal is to be a part of that culture and creativity.

