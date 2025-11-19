In Star-Studded PSA, a Winning Mindset Starts With Good Mental Heath

Featuring A'ja Wilson, Francisco Lindor, Alex Bowman and many more

by David Gianatasio November 19, 2025

Hearts and minds meld in the Ad Council’s latest PSA.

More than a dozen top athletes champion the power of good mental health for winning on and off the field.

Hand hearts and head-pointing top their playbook as simple yet memorable symbols of holistic well-being.

This upbeat message, part of the broader “Love, Your Mind” initiative, makes smart use of beloved players for a relatable appeal.

It focuses on winning—but not in a mega-intense Nike way. Instead, sports triumphs serve mainly as a metaphor. We understand that trophies aside, personal fulfillment and self-acceptance are the biggest Ws of all.

“We’re opening up new conversations that are authentic, inspiring and deeply impactful,” says Ad Council CEO Lisa Sherman.

Stagwell agencies 72andSunny, Assembly Global and Hunter helped develop the campaign with the Huntsman Mental Health Foundation and the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.

Here’s the PSA lineup:

A’ja Wilson, WNBA

Alex Bowman, NASCAR

Ali Truwit, Paralympic Swimmer

Bijan Robinson, NFL

Chloe Kim, USA Snowboarding

Coby White, NBA

Diego Luna, MLS & USMNT

Francisco Lindor, MLB

Jack Eichel, NHL

Karl-Anthony Towns, NBA

Macey Hodge, NWSL

Noah Lyles, USA Track

Paige Bueckers, WNBA

Quinton Byfield, NHL

Russell Wilson, NFL

Tim O’Connell, PRCA

Tim Ream, MLS & USMNT

