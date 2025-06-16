German Women's Soccer Team Trains With Clay Pigeons and Chandeliers

Google Pixel x more great work from Europe

by Angela Natividad June 16, 2025

Alongside Jung von Matt, Google Pixel celebrates the DFB (that’s the German women’s national soccer team), with “Football of a New Generation.” The campaign juxtaposes rigorous but playful training with the setting of an elegant manor, positioning the women’s team as heirs to a great dynasty. The work is packed with pop-culture references, setting today’s DFB apart as stylishly empowered and modern. It’s work that’s got sass, but also pearls.

Don’t know who needs to hear this, but you don’t have to spend hordes for a smart watch, trainers or basic items like goggles in order to start extracting value from sports. That’s the message in BETC Paris’ latest effort for Decathlon (where we have indeed bought quality gear at not-Nike prices). Effective work here that doesn’t need to say a lot to get the point across. Part of their “Prices That Offer So Much More” initiative.

For Lidl Ireland, Folk VML highlights the supermarket’s commitment to family care. Titled “We Care Back,” it depicts a woman on the phone down some sort of opportunity. She’s frustrated, and can’t say why. We soon learn what she’s among the 1 in 8 people providing unpaid care to a loved one. On top of raising awareness for Family Carers Ireland, Lidl strives to raise 1 million euros for the service, which offers free emergency planning, counseling and more. The work casts a new light on Lidl’s position as a discount supermarket providing fresh goods, which does, implicitly, support people whose finances may be strained.

