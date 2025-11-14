Geico Translates for A.J. Brown and Emmitt Smith

The Gecko returns, too

by David Gianatasio November 14, 2025 9:00 am 1 min read Share:

No one’s had much trouble understanding A.J. Brown lately. He’s unhappy with the Philadelphia Eagles offense. Very unhappy. Message received.

Yet, in the spot below, a translator’s on hand to explain as A.J. prattles on about how “I manifest … and then, boom!“

Ah, insurance talk! It’s a Geico commercial, so that tracks.

“A.J. Brown was ‘always open’ to direction and feedback,” says Dustin Dodd, creative director at The Martin Agency, which developed the campaign dropping today. “Although we are curious how much faster he could have ran on that treadmill.”

Always open. We see what you did there.

Next, all-time rushing leader Emmitt Smith hits the dance floor, proclaiming, “This fox had to trot … like 5, 6, 7, 8, 900.”

Naturally, it’s an oblique reference to policies and coverage. And he sure can samba.

We’re told that both dudes are Geico customers IRL. Good for them!

The Gecko return in fresh spots too, no translation required for his dulcet tones: