Beckham, Messi, Steve Carell and More Prep for FIFA World Cup

Find out who's hosting

by Amy Corr December 4, 2025 12:30 pm Share:

Lay’s tapped soccer legends Alexia Putellas, Lionel Messi, David Beckham and Thierry Henry for a campaign leading up to the FIFA World Cup.

The squad is on a video call discussing where to watch a game. Henry wants Beckham to host, but Dave’s hesitant. Thierry then pulls names from a bowl and, to no one’s surprise, Beckham is chosen to host. He had no other option as his name was on every slip of paper!

In the end, Steve Carell joins the call and wants a party invite. As long as everyone brings Lay’s, Beckham is good.

“From at-home watch parties to the electrifying energy of stadiums, Lay’s is proud to add flavor and community to the moments of togetherness that are such an important part of the FIFA World Cup,” says Jane Wakely, the brand’s chief consumer and marketing and chief growth officer.

“As Lay’s enters a new era, we’re bringing ‘No Lay’s, No Game’ to the FIFA World Cup 26, and teaming up with some of the world’s most beloved stars, reminding fans everywhere that no football-watching experience is complete without a pack of Lay’s by their side.”