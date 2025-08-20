World Cup Brand Playbook: It's All About the Fandom

Soccer fandom is so much more than a team’s wins and losses. For some, it’s a vibrant way of life that defines their identity each and every day. That powerhouse dynamic will stoke unparalleled excitement around the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Per We Are Social, brands should plan accordingly as they prep for the ultra-high-profile event, which runs in 16 North American cities from June 11 to July 19 next year.

To help marketers develop a winning game plan, the creative agency developed “Culture in Play: How Brands Win World Cup 2026.” Across 83 deeply detailed pages, the report offers a wealth of data, tips and best practices designed to deliver results for companies large and small.

“We wanted to give brands a practical roadmap for navigating the biggest, most culturally resonant World Cup ever,” says Jas Dhami, head of sport at We Are Social N.A. “It’s important that fans come first. While it’s tempting for brands to jump in on a moment of this magnitude, our goal is to help them understand how soccer fandom is cultivated. So, they can engage authentically and contribute to the future of the game in a meaningful way.”

Companies would be wise to sync their official sponsorships and adjacent campaigns to the ever-expanding grassroots appeal of soccer fandom across North America and beyond. Don’t advertise at the audience. Instead, provide real value, unique experiences and immersive entertainment that meet fans where they live.

To that end, Muse asked the agency to dig into the study’s voluminous data for some actionable advice. Here’s what we learned:

Understand That All Fans Are Not Created Equal

Footie boosters in Toronto and those in L.A. both share a love for the game. But crafting messages that speak to specific segments is paramount.

“Soccer fandom is incredibly diverse,” notes Will Ramos, strategy director at We Are Social U.S. “Our ‘Fandom Fabric’ identifies nine distinct personas–from die-hard ‘Ultras’ to meme-loving ‘Casuals.’ Relevance comes from understanding the motivations, behaviors and passions of each group.”

This leads to our second point…

Leverage Cultural Context

True fandom doesn’t stop when the stadium lights go dark. Often, it becomes a lifestyle that unites families and communities. This carries broad implication for advertising shoes, clothes, tech and other merch, with buying trends often tied to endorsers who leverage their fame and on-field heroics to stoke sales.

“Fans aren’t just watching games, they’re living the culture around it,” says Dania Shafei, associate director of research & insights at We Are Social U.S. “From diasporic pride to loyal, passionate relationships with different players, brands that embrace the cultural nuances of each city and community will cut through the noise and create lasting connections,” she says.

Which takes us to the transcendent nature of soccer…

Learn to Think Beyond the Games

“The real opportunity lies in finding genuine points of connection between a brand’s intended audience and broader soccer culture,” notes We Are Social strategy head Katie McDonald. “The entry points into fandom often extend beyond the sport itself—into fashion, gaming and entertainment. The key is finding the right intersection.”

In terms of the World Cup, successfully navigating that intersection also means brands must…

Keep the Event’s Gravity Top of Mind

“Treating the World Cup like any other sponsorship is a misstep,” says Ramos. “Ignoring fan behaviors, local context, or the kinds of content fans crave will make a brand invisible in a moment where authenticity matters most.”

The size and scope offers huge rewards. But marketers should step up their game and think beyond the pitch—both in terms of messaging and soccer—to embrace fandom as a long-term commitment.

“The brands that win won’t just show up, they’ll embed themselves in the stories fans are already telling,” Dhami says. “That means showing up with cultural awareness, creating meaning that lasts beyond a single moment and staying part of the conversation for the entire tournament.”

