49ers George Kittle Rides a Talking Deer for Little Caesars

The beast questions its place in the universe—as well it should

Tom Brady and his giant goat can move the hell over. Sure, their schtick was impressive back in March for Dick’s Sporting Goods.

But it’s old news now that 49ers tight end George Kittle’s in da house.

He just busted through a big ol’ window, riding an existential deer that questions its place in the grand scheme of things—and can’t get enough of Little Caesars pizza.

Just look at those hooves! This is, like, the G.O.A.T. of gloriously stupid commercials! (Kittle’s past work for the brand was doggone silly too.)

Let’s enjoy a second slice:

I can feel my IQ dropping with each watch, my brain’s like warm, gooey mozzarella cheese. (Though it’s always like that, actually.)

Arts & Sciences Adam Brodie & Dave Derewlany directed, with creative development by McKinney.

