Tom Brady Rides a Giant Goat for Dick's Sporting Goods

They go cleat shopping together

by David Gianatasio March 20, 2025 12:00 pm

It’s tough to upstage NFL G.O.A.T. Tom Brady. Unless you’re a ginormous goat rocking ruby red sneakers … or YouTuber IShowSpeed, doing a bodacious backflip on set, no CGI required.

Such is the stuff of Dick’s Sporting Goods loopy March Madness campaign. Tom rides Billy to the mall for some cleat shopping, and IShow pretty much steals it in a spot that also features A-list athletes Kevin Durant, Suni Lee and Travis Hunter.

So, who’s the G.O.A.T. now, freaky Viator goat?

“The campaign is all about the energy that makes culture and footwear so intertwined,” says CMO Emily Silver. “By bringing together IShowSpeed and the biggest athletes in the world, we wanted to create something that’s not just about shopping for shoes. It’s about the experience, competition and passion that fuels every athlete.”

But it’s mostly about goats. Solid.

The work breaks today across broadcast, digital, social and streaming services.