2 Tom Bradys Launch GOAT Gummies for Gopuff

One Tom's real. The other, not so much

by David Gianatasio June 4, 2025 10:10 am 2 min read Share:

I thought this Dick’s Sporting Goods shopping mall epic with a giant goat would rank as Tom Brady’s loopiest ad of the year.

I stand corrected.

Below, two TBs loudly launch organic, vegan GOAT Gummies. Brady had a hand in product development, and the fruit snacks are available through Gopuff.

Which Tom will you prefer? The one we all know and love (except for maybe Bill Belichick)? Or a brand new Brady who’s totally jacked and says he hasn’t slept in eight years?

“My resting heart rate is 400!”

Yeah, life’s got us all on edge these days.

“The rubber Artificial Tom suit is what makes the final video and also what made the shoot quite … unique,” Gopuff head of marketing Tyler Stewart tells Muse.

“We filmed the video in South Florida on a hot, humid day. So, the suit was pretty, let’s say, sweaty by the time we wrapped. The squelching sound it made when the suit was removed is something indescribable and unforgettable” he says.

If not, Artificial Tom will get very, very angry!

Creative studio Shadow Lion helped fashion the campaign. Sidetalk NYC is developing IRL activations.

In other G.O.A.T. news, Lionel Messi made in a new Michelob FIFA commercial. Just one of him, though.