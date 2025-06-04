FIFA Promo: Messi Plays Some Random Guy for a Michelob Ultra

It's a sequel of sorts to the brand's popular 2024 Super Bowl spot

by David Gianatasio June 4, 2025

There’s one Michelob Ultra left at the hotel bar. You want it. Lionel Messi wants it. So, you challenge him to an impromptu soccer match. Winner gets the beer.

That’s sure to go great for you! Right?

Let’s watch the action in a FIFA Club World Cup promo from Wieden+Kennedy and Smuggler director Brian Karzez:

Best two out of three?

Dubbed “Superior Hotel,” the work serves as a sequel of sorts to the brand’s popular “Superior Beach” 2024 Super Bowl spot featuring Messi, Dan Marino and Jason Sudeikis.

“We’re in the golden age of soccer in the United States, and Michelob Ultra has the unique privilege of being in the hands of the sport’s most passionate fans,” says SVP of marketing Ricardo Marques.

For the 2026 tournament, hosted by the U.S., “We have robust plans to leverage this incredible moment in sport by elevating the fan experience through this powerful partnership,” he says.

Along with ads, initiatives this year and next include limited-edition packaging, merch and live activations.