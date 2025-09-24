Natalia Forster Found Her Voice. Maybe She Can Help Find Yours, Too

Agency exec chats about her business-therapy venture

by Angela Natividad September 24, 2025 11:00 am

Photo of Natalia Foster by Lena Leiko

“Reinventions” profiles people who’ve made big pivots. Meet Natalia Forster, who spent years climbing agency ladders before jumping ship to launch Voice, a business therapy lab that helps people and brands hit their natural pitch.

What were you before?

At 19, I started as a “suit” in Mccann Buenos Aires, then spent a few years at Ogilvy before I was recruited by 180 Amsterdam. Got seduced by Wieden a few years later, then married into TBWA for 9 solid years, leading the Adidas account globally. I then flirted with the fastest-growing fintech in Europe for 9 months before becoming MD at GUT Amsterdam, opening their first European post.

What triggered your reinvention?

It’s never really one thing. But it’s safe to say that every significant change in my life started with feeling uncomfortable in my own skin. You know that feeling that’s persistent and almost impossible to numb? The feeling that tells you it’s time to peel off another layer and go deeper? Reinvention is never easy. It comes with generations of lost innocence, but it is almost always worth it.

What did the first steps look like?

Terrifying. Pouring your mind onto paper can be pretty humbling. I had plenty of start/stop moments and lots of self-doubt. I craved the known, the comfort zone.

What was one hard obstacle to overcome?

Deciding I was betting on me—on Voice—versus “taking the job.”

What was easier than you thought?

Deciding I was betting on me—on Voice—versus “taking the job.”

What’s something you learned along the way that other people, hoping to do something similar, should know?

Have as many coffees and conversations as you can. Get people’s perspectives, learn from their mistakes, ask questions, pitch your idea and start somewhere.

Did anyone or anything inspire you along the way?

My dad was a force of nature: Stoic, brave, ahead of his time. He always said, “The only thing one can lose is fear.”

What has this fundamentally changed for you?

Everything. There’s nothing more rewarding than unlocking the brilliance of a brand or individual and building a successful business around that.

Do you think you could go back—do you want to?

Absolutely not. I’ve unlocked a new level and it’s just the beginning.

Tell us your reinvention song.

Ok, this is a tad embarrassing but hey, here we go: “What a Feeling” from Flashdance. Don’t judge me until you’ve danced like no one’s watching!