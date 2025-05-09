What We Wish We Knew at the Start of Our Creative Careers

Book by GS&P duo provides a roadmap

by Lucas Ribeiro and Kazuo Kubo May 9, 2025 8:15 am 3 min read Share:

We gotta be honest. Starting out in advertising can be incredibly hard.

Not just because of the competition or high standards. But because, at the beginning, you do not know the answers. And worse, you do not even know what the questions are. Or who to turn to. Or when to speak up. That kind of uncertainty can be overwhelming.

We know the feeling. We were there too.

So, we wrote Principle, a book for students, interns, juniors and anyone launching their creative journey.

Not to give definitive solutions. But to start a conversation. To point out a few possible paths. To build an honest, sincere, welcoming bridge between those who are starting and those who have been through it.

Principle gathers 128 lessons we picked up while working at small, medium and big agencies. Lessons that came from late nights, from moving among cities and countries, from rejection, from getting things wrong and slowly figuring them out. It is everything we wish someone had told us when we started.

Want a clearer idea of what we mean? Here are a few principles that helped us a lot and still provide a roadmap to this day.

Plan your career in detail

Write down where you want to be in one year. Then in five. Then in 10. Be specific. Not just the city or title. Write down the name of the agency. The type of work. The kind of partner you want. That list will guide your choices and help you avoid pitfalls. Careers rarely follow a straight path. But a plan will give you direction when things get confusing—as they absolutely will.

Be the ‘worst’ person in the room

Work with people who are better than you. Creatives who challenge you, intimidate you a little, make you feel like you have to catch up. That discomfort is how you grow. If you look around and do not see anyone ahead of you, it might be time to move. Staying where you are comfortable might feel safe, but it will hold you back. You will not get better by being the most talented person in the room. You get better by learning from those who are ahead of you.

Learn how to process feedback

You will hear feedback every day. Sometimes you will agree. Sometimes you will think it is completely wrong. And that is okay. Do not try to fight every comment. Understand where others are coming from. One way to tell if a piece of feedback is worth listening to is this: If more than one person points out the same thing, there is probably something there. Do not get defensive. Get better. This is the fastest way to grow. And remember, feedback is not criticism. It is collaboration. Learning to take it is not just a skill. It is a mindset that will pay off throughout your entire career.

As you already know, advertising is not just about headlines and visuals. It is about understanding people, seizing opportunities and navigating change. We have moved across cities, countries and even languages. Starting over has been part of our journey more than once. And every time, we discovered something new.

Some lessons we learned the hard way. Some came from generous mentors. Most came from paying attention and keeping our curiosity alive.

If there is one message we would leave for emerging talents, it is this: You do not need to have all the answers. No one does. But ask better questions. Keep moving forward.