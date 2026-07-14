'Best Brands on Earth' Kicks Off With MLS, Reveals First 5 Guests

The Clios' new podcast goes behind the scenes with movers and shakers shaping the culture

by Luz Corona July 14, 2026 10:30 am 2 min read Share:

Hosts Matt Kerbel and Hayley Clover

Best Brands on Earth from the Clios is officially here.

Announced earlier this year at the 2026 Clio Awards, Best Brands on Earth (BBOE) goes behind the scenes with the brands that have shaped culture and earned lasting relevance. The podcast reflects The Clios’ broader commitment to celebrating the people, ideas and work shaping culture today, alongside initiatives such as the inaugural Clios on Culture event this September and the newly launched Clio Creator Awards.

The podcast is co-hosted by marketing veteran Matt Kerbel and journalist-turned-actress Hayley Clover.

The first two episodes launch today, July 14. The first episode features Kerbel and Clover as they share what listeners can expect from their interviews with CMOs, creators, founders, creatives, celebrities and more. The second episode features Major League Soccer CMO Radhika Duggal, who shares her unique perspective as an industry “outsider” who transitioned to sports marketing after a successful career spanning finance, healthcare and consumer goods. Duggal touches on what it is like to scale a rapidly growing sports brand, marketing “optimism” and the goal to convert casual tournament viewers into long-term fans.

You can check out episodes here.

BBOE’s first month of programming includes:

July 14: Meet the Hosts: Hayley Clover and Matt Kerbel

July 14: Radhika Duggal, CMO, Major League Soccer

July 21: Dhar Mann, creator and founder of Dhar Mann Studios

July 28: Dea Lawrence, co-president and publisher, Variety

Aug. 4: Greg Fass, VP of marketing, and Andy Pearson, VP of creative, Liquid Death

Aug. 11: Megan Imbres, CMO, Peloton Interactive

Fresh episodes drop every Tuesday on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube. For the most recent updates, visit Muse by Clios or stay connected with BBOE on TikTok, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

For podcast guest opportunities, please contact Muse by Clios.