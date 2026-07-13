iPhone's Privacy Push Leans Into Humor

Great work from China, Morocco and the Philippines

by Ads of the World July 13, 2026 11:45 am 2 min read Share:

Here are some notable campaigns that broke far and wide in recent weeks, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Apple iPhone, ‘Privacy’

Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Shanghai

A cheeky privacy campaign imagines a newly downloaded app coming to life and relentlessly asking for access to contacts, photos, location and more. Through playful banter and everyday situations, the lighthearted film turns a technical topic into an entertaining reminder that users have the power to decide exactly what information apps can and cannot access. Read More

Play

AXA, ‘Keep Caring for Each Other’

Agency: Publicis Conseil

Blending emotion, visual poetry and cultural identity, this new pan-African campaign tells a modern story of protection, care and community. Handcrafted using stop-motion creatures, it celebrates the value of human endeavour before transitioning to live action, where everyday African heroes reinforce a powerful message that caring for one another is the most powerful form of protection. Read More

Play

Arthaland Sevina Park, ‘Escape Plant’

Agency: Gigil

Houseplants stage a walkout from cramped homes in search of sunlight, fresh air and room to grow. Beginning with a single escaping plant, before others follow, the whimsical film uses humor and charm to highlight the benefits of spacious, nature-connected living, ending in a welcoming community where people and plants can thrive. Read More