Vibe Coding: Rise of the Creator-Builder

A fresh way for brands to connect

by Alexandra Mathieu April 10, 2026 10:30 am 3 min read Share:

Vibe coding isn’t a trend, it’s a new creator class and a new way for brands to build, express, and operate.

The numbers signal a shift already underway: the vibe coding market is estimated at $4.7 billion, 87 percent of Fortune 500 companies have adopted at least one vibe coding platform, and platforms like Lovable report over 200,000 new projects created daily. Sam Altman has predicted the rise of one-person billion-dollar companies, or “one-person unicorns.” At this scale, it’s no longer experimentation. It’s the new normal.

Vibe coding tools like Lovable and Claude are turning creators into builders—people who create from instinct, not engineering. This expands their output from content into products, tools, and utilities. Creator-builders may be the next breakout force in the creator economy, where taste, creativity, and imagination, not technical skill, determine what wins.

This transformation unlocks new opportunities for brands.

Companies and their teams are already leveraging vibe coding in small but impactful ways, from reinventing SOPs through tools that automate tasks and boost productivity, to larger builds like Brand Insights AI’s GEO product created with Claude Code and Replit.

But the bigger opportunity hasn’t been seized yet.

In the creator economy, a new model is emerging: brands partnering with creator-builders to develop ecosystem products—lightweight apps, interactive tools, functional utilities—while simultaneously generating content that showcases creativity in action.

Vibe coding is already changing how creators work. They’re building in public, turning ideas into functional tools at speed. The #buildinpublic hashtag has surpassed 320K mentions on Instagram. Creators like @meshtimes (550K+ followers) share what they’ve built, teach how they built them, and document the process, from Thai lesson apps to outfit generators to advent calendars. Others are building financial trackers, fitness planners and life advice experiences. The behavior is established. The audience is there.

Brand behavior hasn’t caught up, and that gap is the opportunity. The brands that win will think beyond “creator content” and instead co-create utility and delight together. Consider what’s possible:

A beauty brand building a skincare routine generator with a creator.

A fitness brand co-developing a personalized training planner.

A fashion brand launching a closet organizer and style-matcher.

A financial brand creating an expense tracker or budgeting tool.

These are not just content or campaigns. They are lightweight products that live beyond a post and can still be posted about.

Creativity is evolving from storytelling to building. Vibe coding shifts creator value from posting about a brand to making something for it. That’s a win for brands, creators and audiences alike.

So, what are you going to vibe code with a creator?