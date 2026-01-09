Super Bowl Gives Brands a Chance to Make Something That Lasts

Ads can herald so much more

by Phoebe Smith January 9, 2026

The opportunity for brands at the Super Bowl is about owning the moment. By the time it kicks off, we’ll all be drowning in content. The question isn’t how do we cut through—it’s what are we actually buying?

This is a rare, globally understood cultural moment that allows brands to do something bigger than an ad. Introduce new IP, test fresh formats and create experiences that live beyond 30 seconds on screen. We would build something that can travel and meet/involve consumers in that moment, in a relevant way.

AI and social are flattening the value of a single execution. Successful content is cheaper, faster and more abundant than ever—which means the shelf life is shorter.

So what’s the system we’re launching? What world are we inviting people into? What format can this become next year and the year after?

This is where original IP matters. A new repeatable format, a platform or a participatory mechanic. With those, a Big Game foray stops being a one night stand and starts behaving like an asset. Tools like AI should be used not to generate noise, but to scale interaction, personalize participation and extend the life of the idea across markets.

This Dunkin’ Donuts spot launched a multiplatform and multiyear content engine. And our first ad for Bud Light at the Super Bowl launched ongoing engagement under the “Up for Whatever” banner.

We’ve seen the most successful campaigns behave less like ads and more like pilot episodes. The broadcast moment becomes the ignition point for UGC content, live activations, social participation and ongoing content engines. The ROI isn’t measured in impressions alone, but in interaction time, repeat engagement and longevity. The continued value after the game ends.

The brands that will win in this environment are those that understand the Super Bowl isn’t the climax. It’s the opening scene.

AI, when used well, allows brands to respond in real time, localize at speed and let audiences co-create. But AI only amplifies what’s already there. Without a strong underlying idea, it simply accelerates forgettability.

We facilitate ideas that can exist on screen, in the street, online and inside culture, ideas that feel less like campaigns and more like moments people want to return to.

It’s a chance to start something together. Something that lasts.