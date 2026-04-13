Creator Corner, Coachella Edition: Sabrina Carpenter, Joe Jonas, Marco Zamora

Plus Regular Ass Bitches, Harry Daniels and Max Rochford

by Christine Champagne April 13, 2026 7:15 am 4 min read Share:

Major creators and big brands flocked to the first weekend of the quintessentially California music festival Coachella. Despite some controversy, Sabrina slayed as Friday night’s headliner and also fronted a roadside activation for Airbnb; drinks were on Joe Jonas and Aperol Spritz; and two Regular Ass Bitches went viral by serving up the accessible vibes and content people are craving right now.

It’s Regular Ass Bitches for the Win

Two friends—Taylor is behind @yowassupgurll, but I don’t know her friend’s name—who paid their own way to Coachella and proudly refer to themselves as Regular Ass Bitches have gone viral on TikTok because, well, a lot of people don’t relate to many of the influencers who have swarmed the festival, according to the convo happening on social all weekend. (Brands take note!) In their first fit check post, which has 4 million likes so far (besting even the most slickly-produced produced creator and brand content), Taylor’s friend reveals that she is wearing a top from Amazon, pants from Target and Dr. Scholl’s because she has plantar fasciitis. “Finally a realistic Coachella OOTD!” one commenter wrote on the post, summing up the views of many other posters. “If more Coachella videos were like this I wouldn’t hate Coachella videos,” wrote another.

Sabrina’s Pit Stop

Sabrina Carpenter headlined Coachella on Friday night. So it was fitting that Airbnb, which has been working with the pop star since last year, created a cool Sabrina Carpenter-themed pit stop in Indio, Calif., just off Route 111 that was open to the public all weekend. Think vintage cars, slushies, candy-inspired art and merch. And some lucky fans even got to meet the star at the Pit Stop.

Joe Jonas Owes You (and Me) an Aperol Spritz

Lots of Coachella attendees felt like Joe Jonas owed them an Aperol Spritz, and that idea didn’t come out of nowhere. There was actually a plane flying over the festival towing a banner that read: “Joe Jonas owes me an Aperol Spritz.” And Joe Jonas, who performed at the festival, popped into the Aperol Spritz activation to the delight of fans, recorded a social media post that finds him in search of a Spritz and even served drinks while he was there.

Harry Daniels Has the Worst Voice But the Best Vibes

Just two weeks after an awkward encounter with John Cena, who clearly wasn’t in the mood to hear him sing, Harry Daniels found a more appreciative celebrity audience for his famously “bad singing to celebrities” schtick at Coachella. And, frankly, I was happy for him. After performing an excruciatingly awful rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” for Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, they kindly thanked him for the “gift” and gave him a hug, though surely their ears were bleeding.

Marco Zamora Makes Himself at Home at Coachella

Not everyone can afford a midcentury mansion like the one Kylie Jenner rented for the weekend. Zamora certainly could not. So, he glamped at Coachella, renting two camping spaces and using his creativity as an interior designer to create a temporary but homey space for the three-day weekend. He essentially created an apartment within a tent, complete with a convertible sofa bed, a rug and a wooden dining table. He even had overhead lighting and a ceiling fan. And he created this space on a budget, mostly using stuff he already had at home. Some people thought he went too far. To them, I say, why wouldn’t you make yourself at home?

Maximilian Rochford Imagines Costco at Coachella

While Velveeta, Costco and Kleenex were not present at Coachella, clever creator Maximilian Rochford creates a world in which these everyday staples not generally associated with music festivals were at the event with brand activations. Seriously, though, how about we get Costco there next year? They could sign a brand deal with the Regular Ass Bitches!