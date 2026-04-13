HR Platform Leans Into Humorous Workplace Scandals

Don't host a zoom meeting from the toilet. Just don't

by David Gianatasio April 13, 2026 10:45 am 1 min read Share:

The emotional support clown would approve.

Real-life examples of workplace weirdness drive a cute campaign from HR and payroll platform Rippling and Stink Studio.

Indeed, the tale of a dude who brought some feel-good bozo to his redundancy meeting inspired one of the posters:

Then there’s the guy who hosted an entire pitch presentation with a wizard filter on:

My fave is the guy who used the office copier to make images of his feet … then sold them online:

“HR teams have seen and heard it all, and while workplace stories will always have their place, the more compelling story today is that a platform like Rippling exists and genuinely delivers,” says Fi Welsh, EMEA marketing director.

“By removing complexity and administrative burden, we enable HR and finance teams to focus on what really matters: their people and the growth of the business. That’s the real ‘tea’ worth sharing.”

The work will run across the U.K. with taxi wraps, radio, digital and social channels in the mix.