Gen Z Thinks Your Brand Strategy Is Obsolete. And They're Right

Putting the 'mirror generation' in sharper focus

by Jennifer Murtell November 6, 2025 1:30 pm 4 min read Share:

A new generation is remaking the world. Not just reshaping it but rewiring its code. Their brains don’t just process differently—they perceive differently. They metabolize culture at speed, deconstruct meaning in real time and remix it before breakfast.

To engage with them as consumers, collaborators or colleagues, leaders need to stop treating them as a marketing segment and start recognizing them as a new cognitive species.

A new cognitive operating system

Gen Z processes the world differently. Faster—and in fundamentally new ways. They were raised in the slipstream of endless information, with neural wiring that reflects both nature and nurture. Technology is their entire environment, not a tool. They synthesize, invert and deconstruct meaning with a speed and agility that Boomer and Gen X managers often can’t match.

Their attention spans may be shorter, but that’s a feature, not a bug. High-speed context-switching has created cognitive elasticity: pattern recognition on steroids. They create and reshape meaning. When Jet2’s “Nothing beats a Jet2 holiday” became a meme highlighting travel fails, it wasn’t trolling—it was cultural authorship.

For businesses, this is more than a challenge. It’s a paradigm shift that requires us to rethink how we define, engage with and measure audiences.

Living with existential weight

It’s impossible to understand Gen Z without acknowledging the existential gravity of their world. Climate collapse, economic instability, social division. They grew up watching systems fail in real time, and that’s fundamentally altered their sense of trust.

Less than one in five young Americans trust their government to do the right thing most of the time (Harvard Youth Poll, 2025). So why would they trust your brand? They’ve seen enough performative allyship and greenwashing to last a lifetime. Their worldview carries a flavor of irony and quiet nihilism—not because they don’t care, but because they care so deeply that they no longer believe in shallow fixes.

The anti-consumer consumer

Are Gen Z anti-brand? No. They’re anti-bullshit. When it comes to brands, they want to participate and co-own the narrative. They’re drawn to brands like Patagonia or Tony’s Chocolonely that don’t just perform purpose but are built on it.

This means we need a new blueprint for business success.To stay relevant, brands must evolve their operating systems—cognitively, culturally and structurally.

Shift from demographics to ideology. Stop slicing by age and start decoding belief systems. Gen Z isn’t a cohort. It’s a constellation of microcultures and shared codes. If your strategy isn’t culture-first, you’re already behind, and data is too slow to save you. What’s needed is cultural intuition: sensing the patterns before the algorithm can confirm them.

Stop slicing by age and start decoding belief systems. Gen Z isn’t a cohort. It’s a constellation of microcultures and shared codes. If your strategy isn’t culture-first, you’re already behind, and data is too slow to save you. What’s needed is cultural intuition: sensing the patterns before the algorithm can confirm them. Build flexion into your model. Static systems don’t survive dynamic environments. Brand guidelines should be living organisms—elastic, adaptive, co-authored. Cede some control and invite chaos. Heinz learned this when consumers started making their own memes; Nike learned it when their Joyride campaign became a shared scavenger hunt. Flexibility is the new fidelity.

Static systems don’t survive dynamic environments. Brand guidelines should be living organisms—elastic, adaptive, co-authored. Cede some control and invite chaos. Heinz learned this when consumers started making their own memes; Nike learned it when their Joyride campaign became a shared scavenger hunt. Flexibility is the new fidelity. Prioritize radical authenticity. The illusion of perfection is over. Gen Z expects transparency about supply chains, pay equity, environmental impact. In short: all of it. Brands don’t have to be flawless. But they do need to be self-aware. If you get it wrong, own it. The apology is part of the performance.

The mirror generation

By 2030, Gen Z will represent 17 percent of U.S. retail spending. But if you’re only chasing their wallets, you’ve missed the point. They’re a mirror reflecting everything broken in our current systems—and the potential to rebuild something better.

The question isn’t whether you can keep up with Gen Z. The question is whether you’re willing to evolve as fast as they do.