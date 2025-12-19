With These Tracks, We Can Be 'Heroes'—for More Than One Day

Featuring Bowie, Lamont Landers, Madco and Intik

Welcome to the 11th installment of “Good Noise” from The Elements Music and Clio Music.

In this series, we share new tracks on a collective playlist built by and for the tastemakers in our creative community, one song at a time.

Prettybird

Karen Cunningham, Director

Artist + Song: David Bowie – “Heroes”

“I’ve always been a fan of David Bowie. It’s hard for me to pick out my favorite track, but Heroes is so full of possibilities and joy. It reminds me of all the people I know who have done remarkable things with their lives, be it family, friends or colleagues. People who have taken the ordinary and turned it into the extraordinary, whether that’s big or small. I like the sentiment that we can all be heroes for one day.”

Social Handle: @karenpoolecunningham

REPUBLIC Collective

Karen Macmillan, VP, Creative Sync

Artist + Title: “Lamont Landers – “Lotta Love”

“‘Lotta Love’ is a raw and soulful song that is utterly human. An infectious redemption song filled with hope that I just can’t get enough of.”

Bona Orakwue, Executive Producer

Artist + Song: Madcon – “Beggin'”

“‘Beggin’ takes me straight back to a period of responsible, reckless joy—a time that defined my early working life: full of creativity, connection, unity, loyalty and success. When I hear it, I’m reminded of many things, but one memory stands out: the dance-floor at BTAA (as it was called back then). It’s a joyful recollection from a chapter in my life that, when recalled, fills me with warmth and pride.”

Social Handle: @bonaclara7

Shadowrunner Industries

Stephen Rutterford, Director

Artist + Song: Intik – “Notre Devoir”

“When I’m not listening to doom drones, this is a joyful reset button. I discovered this track years ago in a bargain basement CD place in Bloomsbury. I had no clue what they were singing about (until I googled it just now) but I was profoundly struck by the emotion and soulfulness in his voice. ‘Notre devoir’ (translated as ‘Our Duty’) is a conscious hip-hop and reggae fusion track by the Algerian group Intik. The song focuses on themes of unity, social responsibility and the urgency of collective action in a troubled world. Chorus: ‘Our duty is to come together/To put our cards on the table/Let’s not tear each other apart.” Seems like a relevant message in times like these when the forces at large want to divide us. Something to think about in the coming year.”

Social Handle: @shadowrunnernyc

