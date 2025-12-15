Swift Kicks: Beats, IShowSpeed Send Up Kung Fu Flicks

'Troll or teacher is in the eye of the beholder'

“You show speed, but you lack stability. Stability is precision. Stability is mind, body and spirit as one.”

Wise words from an ancient kung fu master, who uses his flowing beard as an extra set of hands in the Beats by Dre spot below.

Can IShowSpeed make all the right moves?

The YouTuber slaps in some earbuds and gets to work in a very amusing ’70s martial arts sendup from Mirimar and director Daniel Wolfe.

That one hits all the right retro beats, as it were, with the throw-back visuals and bad dubbing you’d expect in a Hong Kong action parody.

The soundtrack adds a contemporary vibe, and the always engaging IShowSpeed keeps the story focused throughout.

“As we looked around, IShowSpeed just seemed like the perfect fit for Beats,” brand CMO Chris Thorne tells the Hollywood Reporter. “He’s just kind of this amazing blend— he’s an unbelievable athlete, he’s getting into music.”

“He just feels like someone who should be in the Beats family—the defiance that he operates with, how he does things his own way, the entertainment value he provides to his audience.”

The film broke during one of IShow’s livestreams.