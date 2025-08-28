Shaboozey, Matty Matheson Star for Levi's

Welcome to the not-so-Wild West

Beyoncé rode into the sunset after headlining a bunch of acclaimed Levi’s ads. But there’s a new sheriff in town—Shaboozey—who trades on his C&W stardom with a fresh batch of spots co-starring celebrity chef Matty Matheson.

The first installment, lensed by Iconoclast director Glenn Kitson, finds the singer and a date snuggling for movie night.

And if you’re thinking he likes Westerns …

… well duh.

The tagline: “Stronger Than Most Relationships.” Ain’t it the truth.

“These legendary Levi’s Icons aren’t just clothes—they’re part of who I am and they all tell a story,” Shaboozey says in press materials. “This campaign captures what makes them so special and what the Western Spirit means to me.”

Two more commercials will follow, focused on jackets and shirts, respectively.

“Shaboozey brings a genre-blurring, confident nonconformity that feels right at home in Levi’s, and Matty’s got that same self-made, mischievous spirit,” says brand CMO Kenny Mitchell. “We wanted to imagine the kind of world they’d create if left to their own devices, paying homage to our history.”

The work feels gritty, playful and just a tad off-kilter. There’s something appealing about climbing up a pair of Levi’s, and into the back seat of a car, for the purpose of watch a film projected on a service-station wall. It’s whimsical but not childish, and the action stays grounded in Levi’s Americana denim traditions.

The films will run mainly on social, with print elements in the mix, too.

