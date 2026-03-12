Rosé Explores H-Street for Puma

by David Gianatasio March 12, 2026 9:00 am

Welcome to the neighborhood, Rosé. Dig that Puma-hedge and those shiny silver ranch-style dwellings.

The Gen-Z singer helps the brand revive its H-Street sneaker in quirky work from Anomaly and ProdCo director Onda. This weirdly pleasing lifestyle pitch mashes up ’50 space-age notions with the here and now. It’s unfettered by overly precious fashion plays or footage of star athletes doing laps at dawn while looking chic.

Our reigning Ad of the Week from Billie trades in somewhat similar themes. Such time-trippy tropes rarely fails to please.

Here, Puma strove to create “a bright, poppy and tech-forward atmosphere,” a rep says. “Moving away from standard neighborhood tropes, the visual world of H-Street is artfully kitsch and slightly surreal, where the past, present and future collide.”

That’ve got a rad topiary artist, at any rate.