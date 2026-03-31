Ludacris Riffs on His Name for Bayer's One a Day

Social-first ads lampoon wellness extremes

by David Gianatasio March 31, 2026 8:00 am 1 min read Share:

A health routine that involves drinking 25 gallons of water a day and rocking a $10,000 red-light mask would be Ludacris, with a capital “L”. Of course, a certain brandtastic rapper goes by that name. And he’s fronting amusing social clips from McCann New York backing Bayer’s One a Day multivitamins.

“Consumers today are inundated with complicated wellness routines and ever-changing health trends that can make taking care of yourself feel overwhelming,” says Lisa Perez, GM for Nutritionals at Bayer Consumer Health N.A. “We wanted to have fun while reminding people that supporting your health doesn’t have to be complicated.”

Luda’s always amusing and amazingly likable in ads. The name-joke’s tired. But why mess with the classics?

Below, he stretches his acting chops by playing a goofy nutrition coach. (Nice wig.)