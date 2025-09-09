Liquid Death and Spinal Tap Release Limited-Edition 11-Pack of Water

To match the band's amp volume, natch

by Amy Corr September 9, 2025

It’s been more than 40 years—since 1984, to be precise—since This Is Spinal Tap rocked its way through theaters. This Friday, the long-awaited sequel drops. The band partnered with Liquid Death to release a limited-edition pack of 12 oz water cans.

Much like their amps, these packs go to 11. By which we mean 11 cans, rather than 12.

Each pack (11 in all) is hand-signed by the band and will be available to purchase online for … $1,100. And nine are already sold!

A :90 features Marty DiBergi (Rob Reiner) and OG Spinal Tap members Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest), David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean), and Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer). They navigate promoting something that looks like beer, but isn’t.

As the trio strum a jingle about Liquid Death beer, Reiner has to explain that the product contains no alcohol.

“Why would we sell water,” “Maybe it’s a lager?” and “This is water? Feels like beer” are just a few of the band’s responses before they read the script—then promptly go off script.

“The marketing team behind the film approached us about having us create content with them,” says Andy Pearson, VP of Creative at Liquid Death. “Honestly, it was a dream come true for us. So many of us grew up on Spinal Tap. It was surreal to see the guys holding cans of Liquid Death.”

The film also features Paul McCartney, Elton John and Fran Drescher and more.

“If you know their process, everything is created almost entirely by improv,” continues Pearson. “So we went into the shoot with a basic premise of what we wanted to do. We just turned the cameras on and let them do their thing. It was one wild, glorious hour of letting Spinal Tap be Spinal Tap.”

Check out the Tap’s equally funny spot for Aspercreme.

CREDITS

Founder/CEO: Mike Cessario

SVP Marketing: Dan Murphy

VP of Creative: Andy Pearson

VP of Marketing: Greg Fass

VP Design: Frank Dresmé

Creative Director: Will Carsola

Associate Creative Director: Stu Golley

Senior Producer: Cookie Walukas

Director of Brand: Tia Sherwood

Brand Manager: Jeanne Irwin

Senior Nihilist: Brendan Kelly

Senior Graphic Designer: Kellen Breen

Design Director of Merch: Adam Hedman

Director: Andy Pearson

Director: Will Carsola

Senior Producer: Zoe Andrikidis

Senior Producer: Cookie Walukas

Producer: Rylee Brown

Director of Photography: Kelsey Talton

Production Designer: Matt Sokoler

Editing: Tyler Beasley

Color: Company 3