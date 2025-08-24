Forget Champagne and Caviar, Spinal Tap Needs Aspercreme

The backstage rider demands of a septuagenarian band

by David Gianatasio August 24, 2025 9:45 am 1 min read Share:

Turn the deadpan humor and nostalgia factor up to 11.

The members of Spinal Tap—Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer—explain their backstage rider demands in a cute spot from The Martin Agency.

They’ve been hopping around with guitars strapped to their backs since the ’60s. And that feels like “aw!” After applying some Aspercreme, it still feels like “aw!”—but in a good way.

The work ties in with Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, the upcoming sequel to the cult classic that dropped 41 years ago. Rob Reiner, who directed both movies, riffs with the Tappers in classic ST fashion.

Dig the relaxed tone and largely improvised banter, true to the Spinal Tap style several generations have come to know and love.

Old rockers never die. They just launch endless farewell tours. And Aspercreme soothes the aches and pains of too many “Stonehenge” encores.