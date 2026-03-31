Hilton's Dan Reynolds on Partnerships With McLaren and Wicked

The hospitality brand continues to evolve

by Shahnaz Mahmud March 31, 2026 7:00 am Share:

Dan Reynolds | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Dan is SVP of global content, media and partnerships at Hilton, responsible for designing, developing and executing global content, media and partnership strategy. Dan joined from Disney, where he helped connect with audiences through new digital channels and content formats. He was also responsible for leveraging Disney’s digital channels to drive growth and engagement for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. Previously, Dan led content and audience development for the Disney Digital Network, focusing on creating new forms of storytelling and launching new brands like Oh My Disney.

We spent two minutes with Dan to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Dan, tell us …

Where you grew up and where you live now.

I grew up in Pennsylvania, then moved to Los Angeles and now live just outside of Washington, D.C., where Hilton is headquartered.

How you first realized you were creative.

As a kid, I would escape into reading and writing. I didn’t know then that you could build a career out of it.

Who is a person you idolized creatively early on?

While studying advertising, I worked for Gap. I was inspired by the story of Don and Doris Fisher, who built a global brand around one simple idea: Helping people find the perfect pair of jeans.

What is a moment from high school or college that changed your life?

When I started at Penn State, I was immersed in a community of students and professors who quickly exposed me to new cultures and ways of thinking. My curiosity about the world was piqued and has continued to grow ever since.

A visual artist or band/musician you admire.

I saw Lady Gaga perform at Lincoln Center for YouTube’s Brandcast event and was struck by the level of detail she put into every aspect of the show. Her deep connection with her fans and the way she pours herself into each performance created a totally immersive experience. That’s something incredibly hard to get right, yet she does it every time.

A book, movie, TV show or podcast you recently found inspiring.

I can’t get enough of hearing different entrepreneurs’ stories on the podcast How I Built This with Guy Raz.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

Creating and evolving Hilton’s global brand platform, “Hilton. For the Stay.” Launched alongside our “It Matters Where You Stay” campaign in 2022, the platform is anchored in Hilton’s founding purpose: to provide a great hotel stay. Over the years, we’ve showcased the power of The Stay through differentiated creative formats and channels—including memorable TV spots, our 10-Minute TikTok, a loyalty campaign and activation inside Paris Hilton’s Slivingland on Roblox. Plus, we presented the Connecting Room Concert with Laufey at the 2024 Grammys.

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A recent project you’re proud of.

The launch of “Hilton Saved My Stay,” a three-part comedic content series. It was created in partnership with TBWA\Chiat Day\N.Y., 1stAveMachine and 10-Minute TikTok director David Ebert. The series was inspired by real travelers who were in the middle of vacation horror stories when we stepped in to “save” their trips with a Hilton stay. The campaign was inspired by our social engagement and listening strategy that gives back to real travelers when they need it the most.

We also more recently launched our “Stay Like McLaren Racing” suite at The Trafalgar St. James London, a motorsport-themed stay experience celebrating our 20 years of partnership with McLaren. It brings to life the same hospitality we used to welcome the team at our properties around the world, and we were excited to share it with our guests and the ultimate McLaren F1 fans for the British Grand Prix. It follows “Stay Like Wicked” at New York Hilton Midtown and “Stay Like an Infinite Icon” at The Beverly Hilton.

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

I worked on the reopening of the Waldorf Astoria New York and, in preparation, studied what other luxury brands did. I loved the “Decades of Confusion” campaign Loewe produced.

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Your main strength as a creative person.

I’m able to put myself in other people’s shoes and understand how they’re likely to respond in a given situation.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

I owe a lot to Mark Walker, who recently retired from Disney/ESPN. He gave me the confidence to see the opportunity in taking risks and showed me how to lead with kindness, something I continue to admire.

How you’re paying it forward with the next generation of creatives.

At Hilton, we partner with The Creative Ladder, an organization that introduces us to so many bright, creative thinkers. I’m also active with Penn State’s College of Communications and stay involved by mentoring both current and former team members.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising.

I’d like to design houses. I’ve done it for my own home a few times and enjoy every part of the process—from planning the space and selecting materials to collaborating with the right team. I’d like to do this for others so they can enjoy these spaces as much as I do.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.