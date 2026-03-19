LeBron's Easy, Like Sunday Morning, for Beats by Dre x Nike

With Tom Kim, Lionel Bryce and Travis 'Taco' Bennett

by David Gianatasio March 19, 2026 10:00 am 1 min read Share:

If LeBron James and Lionel Richie teamed up, what kind of duo would they make? The answer’s easy. As easy as, you know … look up at the headline.

Richie doesn’t appear in Mirimar’s slapstick golf spot below. But his smooth-as-cream vocals on the Commodores “Easy” help LeBron hype Nike’s earbud collaboration with Beats by Dre

“By placing the swoosh on our hardware for the first time, we’re honoring the shared DNA of Beats and Nike—and celebrating ambassadors like LeBron James who embody both,” says Beats CMO Chris Thorne. “It’s a tribute to the grit, style, and sound that push people to their limits.”

Golfer Tom Kim and actors Lionel Bryce and Travis “Taco” Bennett provide able support. But it’s King James’ show, and he easily carries the day.