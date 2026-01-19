Jonny and Vinnie of The Beehive Focus on the Human Side of the Music Biz

Creating a vibrant community for the live touring industry

by Shahnaz Mahmud January 19, 2026

Jonny Stiegler and Vinnie Ferra | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Jonny and Vinnie co-founded The Beehive in 2016 with a mission to make the touring industry more efficient and enjoyable for artists and their crews. Today, it operates a year-round community for tour managers, music and lighting directors, audio engineers, playback techs and other BTS folks who help put on shows. Clients range from independent creatives to cultural powerhouses such as Halsey, Gracie Abrams, Lizzy McAlpine, Gryffin, Masego, Charlotte Lawrence and T-Pain, among others.

We spent two minutes with Jonny and Vinnie to learn more about their backgrounds, their creative inspirations and recent work they’ve admired.

Jonny and Vinnie, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

Jonny: I grew up in Mobile, Ala., and moved to Los Angeles in 2018. Still a Southern kid at heart.

Vinnie: Born and raised in Los Angeles. I did live in New York for 5-6 years when I got started, then came back to L.A. to start The Beehive with Jonny.

Your earliest musical memory.

Jonny: When I was 7, my dad took me to see B.B. King. I was already a huge blues fan thanks to him. Getting to meet B.B. after the show and have him sign a poster was unforgettable. My dad played bass with him back in the day.

Vinnie: When I was 6 years old I saw The Beach Boys with my dad.

Your favorite bands/musicians today.

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

Jonny: Working with Gryffin. We have a small, tight-knit team. We trust each other; that allows creative freedom and we feel like family.

Vinnie: All of our clients push us to different limits and creative bounds. Clients like Gracie Abrams and Lizzy McAlpine have been extraordinary experiences, from top to bottom, beginning to end.

A recent project you’re proud of.

Jonny: The T-Pain shows at Coachella and Stagecoach 2025 were massive. Working with such a legendary artist and collaborating closely with the Nappy Boy team to bring his iconic vision to life was surreal. It was one of those rare projects where everything aligned.

Vinnie: I was so proud to work on Gracie Abrams Vevo Extended Play. It won a Webby in 2025.

One thing about how the music world is evolving that you’re excited about.

Jonny: I’m excited by how much more accessible the industry is now. There’s so many ways for people to get involved, whether you’re an artist or crew. It’s way easier to connect and get in touch with people now, and that creates more opportunities for everyone.

Vinnie: Technology is making it easier for people to be just as efficient but take more time off to spend with family. Historically—and still currently—the touring industry is one based on being away from your loved ones. Technology is helping to make the moments at home more meaningful because work can be delegated to a computer.

Someone else’s work, in music or beyond, that you admired lately.

Jonny: I’m inspired by what the Palm Tree Crew has built. They started as a small management team and quickly scaled into a global brand with festivals, investments and clubs. It’s amazing to see how music was just the starting point for an entire empire. Also, I want to shout out to Aubrey Wright, he has created an amazing community for the touring world.

Vinnie: The way Will Bowerman has scaled his business and grown to be one of the largest musical directors in the industry is very impressive. He started as a drummer, saw a “lane” and took it. Now, he continues to push the envelope of what it means to be a creative in the touring industry.

A book, movie, TV show or podcast you recently found inspiring.

Jonny: Book: Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey. It’s honest, reflective and full of lessons about trusting your path, even when it doesn’t make sense at the moment.

Vinnie: I’ve really enjoyed watching Landman.

An artist you admire outside the world of music.

Jonny: Matthew McConaughey. I admire the way he’s navigated life and work with authenticity, depth and a sense of purpose. Plus who’s cooler?

Vinnie: Jeff Buckley and David Bowie have been massive influences on me since I was a kid.

Your favorite fictional character.

Someone worth following on social media.

Vinnie: The guitarist Izzy Fontaine. He posts the best content and is incredibly talented.

Your main strength as a marketer/creative.

Jonny: Being straightforward and transparent

Vinnie: Connecting with an artist because I used to be an artist once. Being able to align with their wants, needs and hardships is important to me.

Your biggest weakness.

Jonny: I take on too much and struggle with saying no. I’m working on being more present and appreciating the wins instead of immediately moving on to what’s next.

Vinnie: I favor taking care of people over financials. It’s counterintuitive to what the business side always tells me. But it’s who I am and it always works out.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the music business.

Jonny: Something in real estate or the startup world.

Vinnie: Business development.

