Hang the DJ Founders on Music's Power to Unlock Memories and Emotions

Their NYC sync community event turns 10 today

by Shahnaz Mahmud July 21, 2026 10:00 am Share:

Hang the DJ celebrates its 10th anniversary today. The sync community “DJ night” was launched “as a low-stakes way to build community in NYC with sync colleagues by creating an outlet for folks to share music they’re passionate about.”

The event was founded by Charlie Davis and Francis Garcia. Charlie is a Brooklyn-based musician and DJ who’s worked in the industry since 2006. He’s currently SVP, sync services & partnerships at BMG. Francis serves as the CCO of Academy Fight Songs, a Brooklyn music house and recording studio partnered with Rough Trade Publishing to compose songs and soundscapes for brands and content.

Over the years, HTDJ has hosted over 100 guest DJs from the music supervision/licensing world and has staged events with Mondo.NYC, New York Music Month, the Guild of Music Supervisors and the Association of Music Producers.

Muse chatted with Charlie and Francis to learn more about what inspires them and gauge some recent trends.

Was there an “a-ha” moment in your life that made you realize what you wanted to do?

Francis Garcia: As far as working in sync goes, not specifically. I followed my instincts and pursued my creative passions, and that trajectory naturally led me down the path.

What would you tell your younger self if they could see you now?

Charlie Davis: Everyone’s making it up as they go along and there’s never a perfect time to do anything. Whatever it is, figure it out in your own way and get started.

What’s one tool that changed how you work?

Charlie Davis: Personally a big fan of Google Keep for all my little to-do’s.

Francis Garcia: I’m a studio rat, so Barefoot Audio’s Monitor Emulation is great. As much as I love hardware, it’s cool when you don’t have access to multiple monitors and need to cross-check mixes.

What’s a source of inspiration you return to constantly?

Charlie Davis: At 16 years old, I played in a band with a bunch of older musicians who would play this cassette tape of Miles Davis’ In a Silent Way on the way back from gigs. I still go back to it whenever I need a mental reset.

Francis Garcia: ’80s skateboarding videos!

What’s a newsletter, creator or account everyone should follow?

Francis Garcia: @HANGTHEDJPARTY, of course! Also, @lethalshooter.

Can you share your favorite music memory?

Charlie Davis: One time in Japan, a street busker let me jump behind his drum kit. I started playing and a bunch of young guys in business attire came out of their offices and started breakdancing.

Francis Garcia: I have fond memories of my former bands sharing the stage with Green Day, Jimmy Eat World, Fugazi and other incredible bands.

What’s one of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

Francis Garcia: Most recently, I was stoked to sync an obscure Austin band, Sailor Poon, in Nike’s “Rip the Script” World Cup ad.

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What can music do that nothing else can?

Charlie Davis: It gives you the ability to express emotions and memories instantaneously. Music still kind of rules.

Francis Garcia: It’s a cliché, but what else can gut punch you without inducing acute injury?

You’ve got 2 minutes with the industry… What’s your hot take?

Charlie Davis: Brands and agencies, create more music focused roles and hire more music people. With all the new tech on the horizon, personal taste/curation is the most important it’s ever been.