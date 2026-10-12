DJ Duo Nina Sky Gives Buchanan's Whisky a Coconut Groove

Capturing the vibrant cultures of Latin America and the Caribbean in song

by Shahnaz Mahmud October 12, 2026 6:00 am 2 min read Share:

DJ duo Nina Sky created an original soundtrack to support the launch of the House of Buchanan‘s new coconut flavor. The identical twin sisters, renowned for their Nuyorican flair, provide vocals to hype the brand’s “loudest flavor yet.”

Buchanan’s created the tuneful campaign to support the tropical feel and taste of the newest addition to its portfolio. It is designed to reflect the “vibrant cultures of Latin America and the Caribbean,” where coconut features as a fixture for celebrations.

GALE filmed the work in Bogota. We see Nina Sky push festive fruit carts that add color to the neighborhood. Here, however, the carts are DJ booths and the duo dial up the words “It’s Coco!” A party vibe ensues with an original track, called “Coco Is,” blasting through the streets.

Play

“Nina Sky encapsulates the sound of Buchanan’s Coconut in the way they shape the music scene today,” says Gustavo Salguero, senior brand manager. “With tropical energy, musical range and the ability to bridge generations and cultures, they are the ideal partners to introduce Buchanan’s Coconut and invite consumers to keep summer going through music, flavor and celebration.”

The brand wanted to find a way to build on a long history of Latino communities, drawing inspiration from Latin America’s beloved fruit vendors.

“They are known for using brightly colored carts, loudspeakers and music to announce their presence,” adds Salguero. “This provides a familiar way to connect Buchanan’s Coconut with the role music plays in Latino neighborhoods and celebrations.”

The creative took seven months to develop. The biggest challenge was ensuring the accurate representation of the impact fruteros (fruit carts) have on the culture.

The campaign targets Hispanic and Latino 21+ consumers in the U.S. Spots will run across social media, streaming and digital channels.

Continuing with its coconut flavor, Buchanan’s Whisky launched MEZCLAO. That’s a multi-city event series curated with L.A.-based producer collective Pangea Sound.

Related: Winking at Vintage PSAs, Four Walls Asks, ‘It’s 10 P.M. Do You Know Where Your Friends Are?’