Deutsche Telekom Doubles Down on Digital Privacy

Singer/DJ VTSS drops a beat to warn Gen Z

by David Gianatasio July 21, 2025 8:00 am 3 min read Share:

In the digital realm, we’re never alone. Alternate versions of ourselves lurk behind every corner. And that’s problematic.

These “doppelgängers”—platform-created copies, built from data and synched to our scrolling and streaming habits—can dominate our online experience. They increasingly dictate search results and serve up flat, repetitive content. Ultimately, they dull our brains and make us feel blue.

Deutsche Telekom warns of such dangers, and offers tips on how to avoid these traps, in a campaign dubbed “Own Your World.”

Techno singer VTSS (real name: Martyna Maja, from Poland) delivers the message. She’s replicated dozens of times, symbolizing virtual profiles that drive commerce while potentially leading to misuse and exploitation.

First up, “Can’t Catch Me,” a music video from Paris directing duo Shadrinsky (Yulya Shadrinsky and Marita Gurcciani).

It’s not, strictly speaking, a DT commercial, but mainly a promo for VTSS’ new club-thumping track with dystopian imagery that suggests tech overload and a loss of self. As the 2-minute scenario unfolds, there’s clearly something amiss, with the artist constantly on the move through a cement and silicon landscape that seems to close in with each step.

“This brain-rot inspired campaign is configured for social media and is about as far away from your typical big corporation ‘ad campaign’ as it is possible to be,” says Daniel Fisher, CCO at Stockholm-based Ingo, which developed the initiative. “The track and the doppelgängers theme and storyline work as a metaphor for the subject of digital privacy and digital identity cloning.”

Next, VTSS provides relatable commentary in a series of :30s, spotlighting specific aspects of online safety via key scenes from the music video.

“Think of your digital doppelgängerngers as your invisible online twins,” she says. “They’re not something you made, they’re something made out of you. Every time you scroll, swipe, tap or pause, your twin learns more. Each platform has its own version of you. These profiles don’t just know you, they know your weak spots. As tempting as it sounds, you can’t delete them. But, you can outsmart them.”

“Stay sneaky. Click on random stuff sometimes. Go ghost mode. Clear those cookies regularly. Use different accounts for different stuff.”

In a dating-focused spot, she advises: “Turn off ad personalization. Use encrypted chats while flirting. And manage your settings, always. Before your heartbreak story gets used to sell soap.”

And when it comes to shopping, “You once paused on a beige coat and now you’re in beige world. Clear your history. Clear your cookies … For the love of chronically online Jesus, don’t let beige win.”

VTSS’ wry, straightforward delivery never seeming preachy as she imparts actionable information and much food for thought.

In a broader sense, this somewhat subversive approach portrays DT as a big company with heart, a provider that empathizes with the concerns of its customers and seems willing to help.

“The ability to own your identity online should be a fundamental right,” says chief brand officer Ulrich Klenke. “We know that knowledge is power. That’s why we are providing Gen Z with the knowledge and confidence they need to ‘turn privacy mode on’ in their digital lives.”

“Own Your World” began rolling out internationally last week across social, TV, VOD and OOH.