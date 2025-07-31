Coinbase Tunefully Insists 'Everything Is Fine.' But It's Not

Still, singing and dancing can go a long way

by David Gianatasio July 31, 2025 2:00 pm 2 min read Share:

Quick set of facts:

The ceiling in your crappy apartment sprang a leak.

The front door just flew off its hinges.

Rats run rampant in the streets as the garbage strike drags on.

Food prices are out of control.

You just lost your dead-end job.

Given all that as your daily reality, what should you do?

You should sing! Loud and clear, with Broadway-style passion!

Your refrain: “Everything Is Fine!”

And for heaven’s sake, would it kill you to dance a bit, too?

Crypto outfit Coinbase and Mother London staged a not-so-merry musical to address the financial challenges many face across the U.K.

“We wanted to connect with Brits on a cultural level and show up with a high level of craft and clarity,” says Coinbase GCD Jean Morrow. The work seeks “to inspire an important conversation: are there alternatives to the existing financial system? And where can crypto fit in to give regular people more options and control?”

Wags might point to crypto as part of the problem. (Bad wags, bad!)

Here, the team apparently took such concerns into account during the planning phase and kept the proposition clear and relatable.

“We identified that the true problem in people’s lives isn’t any single thing, but rather the collective resignation we all hold about how things work, or don’t work—the inertia of accepting the status quo,” says Mother ECD Tom Bender. “Our aim with ‘Everything Is Fine’ is not to dictate, but to offer a suggestion: There could be an alternative.”

Personally, we like our silly, songful ads with giant, anthropomorphic avocados. Still, Coinbase makes its point in memorable fashion and scores by tapping into people’s frustrations without the hard sell.

Steve Rogers directed through Biscuit Filmworks.

