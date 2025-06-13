Coca-Cola, UMG Launch Real Thing Records

With a focus on up-and-coming talent around the globe

by Amy Corr June 13, 2025 9:30 am 1 min read Share:

Coca-Cola teamed up with Universal Music Group to launch Real Thing Records, a label driven by artists and their fanbases.

Max Allais, who scored a hit last year with “When the Party Ends,” and Indian singer Aksomaniac were among the first artists signed.

“We are investing in the future of music and building new pathways for artists around the world to thrive,” per RTR. A brief vid also teased the new venture:

“For years, Universal Music Group and the Coca-Cola Company have shared a belief in the power of music to spark connection and shape meaningful experiences,” Richard Yaffa, EVP of Universal Music Group for Brands, tells Billboard.

“With the launch of Real Thing Records, we are taking that vision further—joining forces to build a modern label that champions artistry and amplifies emerging voices on global and local stages, while giving fans the cultural moments they crave. Both companies recognize the long-term value of investing in artistic innovation.”