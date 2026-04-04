Athina Afton Lallijee of McCann Canada on Great Creative Springing From the Least Likely Situations

She worked on the acclaimed 'Kids Help Phone' mental health campaign

by Shahnaz Mahmud April 4, 2026 7:00 am Share:

Athina Afton Lallijee | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Athina is a creative director with 14+ years of experience across five agencies and two continents. She currently serves at McCann Canada and has worked with brands such as Lego, Coca-Cola and Mastercard.

We spent two minutes with Athina to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Athina, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in Dubai and have been living in Toronto for 5 years now.

How you first realized you were creative.

I used to secretly draw tiny cakes on the wall as a kid. They were cute but the whole drawing-on-the-wall thing wasn’t well-received by my parents.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

The first week in my high school media studies class, our teacher held up a magazine with an ad for GHD hair straighteners, from a series titled “The gospel according to GHD.” It was the first time I was exposed to the idea of advertising as creative. Suddenly, the other art and literature classes I was taking overlapped in a new and exciting way. That moment kickstarted it all.

Your most important creative inspirations, and some recent stuff you love.

This screenshot from @joefreshgood’s Instagram story has been my wallpaper for about a year now and still motivates me every day.

Other things that have stuck with me over the years: “If no one hates it, no one really loves it.”—Jessica Walsh (seen via a talk by the talented Timothy Goodman). The wonder and wisdom from Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. All things beautiful: True to Sagmeister and Walsh’s work on beauty, people really do connect with beautiful things. It’s part of the reason I’m a champion of craft.

Experiencing the world: As a junior I was told my writing would get better the more I experienced life. It was frustrating to hear as an eager newbie but it’s so true. Experiencing the world makes the work richer and I believe diverse perspectives go a long way.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

It’s a simple one that always reminds me of what’s possible with lots of heart in the absence of big budgets: “Never Gets Old “for Lego

A recent project you’re proud of.

Our latest spot for Kids Help Phone is the product of so many talented and generous people coming together for a very important cause.

Play

Someone else’s work that inspired you years ago.

“Sorry, I Spent It on Myself” for Harvey Nichols. This was unapologetic before all the marketers were screaming “unapologetic”.

Play

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

“Kit Kit Phone Break.” It’s just so good.

Your main strength as a creative person.

Optimism. I’m forever hopeful that good creative can come from even the least likely situations. There’s always an opportunity to make it good—or at least die trying.

Your biggest weakness.

I suck at saying no.

A mentor that helped you navigate the industry.

Dalia Menhall. My first CD and now friend who seems to have unlimited wisdom to share.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising.

Cake decorating or food set styling.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.