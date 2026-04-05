Mekale Jackson of Under Armour: Trust the Culture and Let the Story Lead

Creating shared emotions and memories at scale

by Shahnaz Mahmud April 5, 2026 7:00 am Share:

Mekale Jackson | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

With 18 years of experience in sports marketing, Mekale currently serves as the senior director of global social media strategy at Under Armour. In that capacity, he helps shape the images of UA Basketball, UA Football, UADugout, Under Armour Women, UA Running and UnderArmourFC. Earlier, at athlete management practice Roc Nation Sports, he worked with LaMelo Ball, Jaire Alexander, Saquon Barkley and Jalen Rose. Other stints include Major League Soccer and the St. John’s University Athletic Department.

As a self-taught graphic designer, Mekale has contributed to the NBA, Bleacher Report, Big Ten Network, Phoenix Suns and many more.

He also serves on the board of directors at the Akello Bomani Foundation, a Detroit-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering young Black men at the college level.

We spent two minutes with Dan to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Mekale, tell us …

Where did you grow up, and where do you live now?

I grew up on the west side of Detroit, and that shapes how I see the world. I spent most of my adult years in New York. Now, I live in the Baltimore area. But Detroit is always part of how I move and lead.

What is your earliest sports memory?

The Fab Five era at Michigan is when I really fell in love with basketball. I remember watching Michigan play Duke in the National Championship with my dad. There’s this image that stuck with me of the team walking down a dark hallway before taking the court. No distractions, just focus. Even as a kid, it felt bigger than the game. It felt cultural.

Who are your favorite sports teams?

I graduated from the University of Michigan, so my Saturdays in the fall revolve around kickoff. That’s just how it is. I’m a Detroit sports fan at heart. The Pistons and Lions will always be my teams. I have a life-size replica of the 2004 Pistons championship trophy in my house because that team meant something to the city. It wasn’t just about winning, it was about identity.

Who are your favorite athletes?

Dennis Rodman was my favorite growing up. I collected over 100 of his basketball cards because I was drawn to how unapologetically different he was. He stirred the pot on the court and got people out of their comfort zone. Ray Allen is one of my all-time favorites, too. The discipline in his game and the mechanics of his jump shot were almost surgical. There was something beautiful about that level of repetition and precision.

What is your favorite sports movie or show?

He Got Game is still my favorite movie, regardless of genre. You have Denzel Washington and Ray Allen in a story that blends basketball, family, pressure and purpose in a way that feels real. Training Day and American Gangster are right there for me, too.

What is your favorite sports podcast or news show?

I’m drawn to platforms where athletes and cultural voices control their own narrative. There’s something powerful about hearing people speak without filters or corporate framing: It Is What It Is with Camron and Mase; Talk with Flee with Camron; 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony; Club 520 with Jeff Teague.

What is your favorite sports video game?

I buy NBA 2K every year without fail. I also play Call of Duty and EA Sports College Football. Gaming has always felt like another layer of sports culture. It’s competition, community and storytelling in a different format.

What is a recent project you’re proud of?

One of my favorite projects last year was the “Gunna x Under Armour Wunna Run 5K” series. Not because it was flashy or cool, but because it felt real.

Music, running, cities like NYC, D.C., Miami, L.A., Houston, Atlanta (and locations in South Africa). People showing up early just to run together. Every city had its own energy. Seeing that reminded me why I got into this space in the first place. When culture, sport and community are actually at the center, it stops feeling like marketing and starts feeling like you’re part of something.

More recently, we launched “Full Access with Rakai,” which is a cinematic, episodic social series about what happens when you give a creator the keys to the brand. Rakai is on a road trip from Atlanta to Baltimore, pulling up with friends and retelling the outrageous moments from his journey with Under Armour along the way. It’s chaotic, funny, a little unpredictable. The idea was to build something that feels more like entertainment than marketing. When the story is strong enough, people lean in naturally.

Both projects reminded me that the best work usually happens when you trust the culture and let the story lead.

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Can you share someone else’s recent work you admire?

I respect creators who can concept, shoot, edit and speak on camera. That range is real leadership in today’s world. I thought the 50 Cent and DoorDash spots were smart because they were entertaining without trying too hard. The Kendall Jenner and Fanatics Sportsbook campaign was sharp and culturally aware as well.

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What can sports do that nothing else can?

Sports create shared emotion at scale. You can have complete strangers celebrating together or debating for hours over a single play. It builds shared memory and identity in a way that very few things can.

What would you be doing if you weren’t in sports?

I could see myself as a lawyer. I’ve always enjoyed building a case and standing 10 toes down.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.