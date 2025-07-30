Cardi B Spins a Track for Velveeta

She's got mad respect for the drip

Chunky beats from Cardi B serve as the soundtrack for Velveeta’s thick cheese sauce in “Respect the Drip,” which breaks this week.

Her tune’s called “Drip.” It’s from 2018, and feels in sync with the creamy comfort-food imagery oozing across the screen.

The original’s pretty raunchy. We get a G-rated version here.

“We set out to make the Velveeta drip more than a food moment—it’s a cultural flex,” the Kraft Heinz brand says in campaign materials. “Drip isn’t just cheesy, it’’ a bold, unapologetic mindset.”

That’s laying it on a tad thick (heh). Still, it’s an ownable POV that jibes with the texture of the treat at hand. And Velveeta has expanded into merch and fashion in recent years,

Velveeta says the work is “made for social chatter, remix culture and meme cycles, just as much as the grocery aisle and shopping carts.”

So, they’re still living “La Dolce Velveeta,” even if that line doesn’t appear.

The Kitchen handled creative development and Blaise Cepis directed.

