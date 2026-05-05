This Dancing Spider Sure Loves Gröna Lund Theme Park

Great work from Sweden, Denmark and France

by Ads of the World May 5, 2026 7:30 am 2 min read Share:

Here are some notable European commercials that broke in recent weeks, selected by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Gröna Lund Theme Park, ‘The Spider’

Agency: Filmic Animation

Swedish studio Filmic Animation created a full CGI film for Gröna Lund, following a spider dancing through the park as it spins webs to build a new ride. Released ahead of the park’s spring opening and running mainly in cinemas, the film placed strong emphasis on character design. Working with Parks & Resorts, the team struck a balance between cute and slightly creepy, using human-like movement and choreographed leg positions to give the critter a distinctive, almost balletic personality. Read More

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YouSee, ‘Chain Reaction’

Agency: Robert/Boisen & Like-minded

Inspired by the idea that everyone has a hidden “signature move,” the film shows spontaneous, often awkward dance moments spreading through everyday situations from person to person. Carefully choreographed to feel organic, the ripple effect becomes a playful chain reaction, capturing how shared entertainment can spark unexpected connection and collective energy. Read More

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McDonald’s France, ‘Bear With Me’

Agency: TBWA\Paris

McDonald’s France celebrates its family-focused heritage with a campaign reimagining the idea that sharing brings people together. The live-action film follows a bear who will do anything to bring a smile back to a rabbit’s face. A stroll through the city, little acts of kindness… and one essential stop: McDonald’s. The twist? These characters are revealed to be a father and daughter, represented by the emojis they use to communicate with each other on their phones. Read More