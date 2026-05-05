This Dancing Spider Sure Loves Gröna Lund Theme Park
Great work from Sweden, Denmark and France
Here are some notable European commercials that broke in recent weeks, selected by Muse sibling Ads of the World.
Gröna Lund Theme Park, ‘The Spider’
Agency: Filmic Animation
Swedish studio Filmic Animation created a full CGI film for Gröna Lund, following a spider dancing through the park as it spins webs to build a new ride. Released ahead of the park’s spring opening and running mainly in cinemas, the film placed strong emphasis on character design. Working with Parks & Resorts, the team struck a balance between cute and slightly creepy, using human-like movement and choreographed leg positions to give the critter a distinctive, almost balletic personality. Read More
YouSee, ‘Chain Reaction’
Agency: Robert/Boisen & Like-minded
Inspired by the idea that everyone has a hidden “signature move,” the film shows spontaneous, often awkward dance moments spreading through everyday situations from person to person. Carefully choreographed to feel organic, the ripple effect becomes a playful chain reaction, capturing how shared entertainment can spark unexpected connection and collective energy. Read More
McDonald’s France, ‘Bear With Me’
Agency: TBWA\Paris
McDonald’s France celebrates its family-focused heritage with a campaign reimagining the idea that sharing brings people together. The live-action film follows a bear who will do anything to bring a smile back to a rabbit’s face. A stroll through the city, little acts of kindness… and one essential stop: McDonald’s. The twist? These characters are revealed to be a father and daughter, represented by the emojis they use to communicate with each other on their phones. Read More