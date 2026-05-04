Flipkart Wheels Out the Leopard-Skin Luggage

Great work from India, Ecuador and Australia

by Ads of the World May 4, 2026 10:00 am 2 min read Share:

Here are some notable campaigns that broke far and wide in recent weeks, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Flipkart, ‘Sasa Lele 2.0’

Agency: Kinnect

Building on its signature earworm and operatic absurdity, the campaign transforms the product catalogue into a high-energy, surreal performance. With exaggerated visuals and repetitive hooks, it mirrors the thrill of getting more than expected, twice over. Moving beyond traditional retail messaging, spots blend commerce with spectacle to drive engagement and land as memorable cultural moments. Read More

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De Prati, ‘The look Is De Prati’

Agency: BBA Ecuador

Capitalizing on the buzz around The Devil Wears Prada 2, De Prati launched a digital initiative that inserts the local brand into global pop culture. Shot in Quito, a series of reels recreates iconic fashion looks with high production values, blending snazzy art direction, urban settings and editorial-style photography. More than homage, the work reinterprets a global trend through a local lens, positioning De Prati as a brand attuned to contemporary style and cultural conversation. Read More

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Corporate Traveller, ‘Secret Agent’

Agency: Friske

This fun spot parodies high-stakes spy thrillers to showcase travel management. A suave agent in a tense interrogation room avoids a crisis, not with gadgets, but by effortlessly booking a flight and vegan meal via the platform. This campaign highlights how their technology makes complex business travel logistics feel like a simple mission. Read More