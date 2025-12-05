'Bohemian Rhapsody' and Other Tracks to Rock Your World

Queen! Bleachers! Jackie Mittoo! Self Esteem!

Welcome to the tenth installment of “Good Noise” from The Elements Music and Clio Music.

In this series, we share new tracks on a collective playlist built by and for the tastemakers in our creative community, one song at a time.

You can check out the four most recent picks below.

KC Productions

Kevin Courtney, Director

Artist + Song: Bleachers – “How Dare You Want More”

“Over the years, I’ve turned more friends onto Bleachers than any other band and I think it’s songs like ‘How Dare You Want More’ that bring people in. It’s high energy and just so much fun. It almost feels like an old Springsteen song. The break after the fourth chorus is such a fire up—the dueling sax and guitar crescendo always makes me want to jump around when it hits. I dare you to listen without bobbing your head.”

Social Handle: @kc.productions

Mirimar

Chris Mead, Creative Director

Artist + Song: Jackie Mittoo – “Earthquake”

“When my boys were younger, I was eager to find good (non-kid), clean, positive music we could listen to in the car or around the house. We listened to a lot of reggae, and I discovered piano prodigy Jackie Mittoo. I love how warm and playful his music is, which really comes through on this song. And it’s all wrapped up in memories of time together with my kiddos.”

Social Handle: @meadinamerica

Noble, Singer/Songwriter

Artist + Song: Queen – “Bohemian Rhapsody”

“‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ never fails to make me happy. I was never really into rock music. But ever since the movie came out, I’ve been completely hooked on Queen. Knowing their story makes their songs hit differently, it adds so much heart and meaning. It made me realize even more that music has soul. And when you know the story behind it, you can feel it even more.”

Social Handle: @hernameisnoble

Recognition Music Group

Kelli Slade, VP Licensing

Artist + Song: Self Esteem – “I Do This All the Time”

“My Dad always loved ‘Everybody’s Free (to Wear Sunscreen)’ by Baz Luhrmann. ‘I Do This All the Time’ feels like a millennial version of that: rousing, emotional, powerful. I was a little late to Self Esteem but the whole album Prioritise Pleasure was basically life-changing for me. The wisdom this song carries and along with its anthemic nature. I could listen to this every day and never get bored of it. I got a tattoo of the lyrics to remind me to take things in my stride, do things for me and that ultimately it doesn’t matter what other people think. Seeing this song live was a truly magical experience and I never pass up the opportunity to see her perform IRL.”

Social Handle: @kelli.slade

